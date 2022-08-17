Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.13 or 0.00171759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $5.47 billion and $1.24 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,835.93 or 0.07857011 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,402,522 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

