Euronext (EPA:ENX) Shares Up 1%

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €78.72 ($80.33) and last traded at €78.26 ($79.86). 69,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €77.52 ($79.10).

Euronext Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is €77.38 and its 200-day moving average is €79.34.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

