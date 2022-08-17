Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.46 million. Everbridge also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.16-$0.17 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Price Performance

Shares of EVBG traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,502. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Everbridge by 68.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 38.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.