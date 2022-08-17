Everex (EVX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,997.00

Everex (EVX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Everex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everex has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $239,920.09 and $3,997.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,481.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00129471 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00034835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00066345 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (EVX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io.

Buying and Selling Everex

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

