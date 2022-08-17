Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Geoffrey P. Judge Sells 3,000 Shares

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Everi Price Performance

EVRI stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 276,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,343. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Everi

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Everi by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

