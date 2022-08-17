Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Geoffrey P. Judge Sells 3,000 Shares

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
EVRI stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 276,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,343. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.
Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.
