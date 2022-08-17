EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $47,908.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,186.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,021 shares of company stock worth $65,766. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in EverQuote by 7.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 9.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 109,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,028. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $299.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.19.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair cut shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

