EvidenZ (BCDT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.60 Million

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0930 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $769.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,716.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00128868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00035135 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00069093 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com.

EvidenZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

