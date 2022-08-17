Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 507 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average of $99.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

