Evoke Wealth LLC Has $160,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

PRU opened at $105.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

