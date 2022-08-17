Evoke Wealth LLC Has $176,000 Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.30.

ATVI stock opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

