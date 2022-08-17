Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $326,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.