Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,171,000 after buying an additional 48,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $132.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TROW. UBS Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.