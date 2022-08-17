Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 105 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after buying an additional 170,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after buying an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,695,000 after buying an additional 128,590 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,747,000 after buying an additional 91,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $263,044,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 3.3 %

TSCO opened at $204.73 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.15. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.53.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

