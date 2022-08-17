Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 223 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Essex LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

Starbucks stock opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.