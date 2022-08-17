Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 10,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of EXAS stock traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 70,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,823. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $108.99.
In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
