Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,399.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

