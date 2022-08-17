Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Earns Outperform Rating from Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.20.

TSE EIF opened at C$48.36 on Friday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 28.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, with a total value of C$418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$418,500.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

