Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Extendicare in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year. The consensus estimate for Extendicare’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Extendicare Trading Down 0.1 %

Extendicare Announces Dividend

TSE:EXE opened at C$7.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.42. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$6.51 and a 12 month high of C$8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.24. The stock has a market cap of C$664.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

