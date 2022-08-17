Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Extendicare in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year. The consensus estimate for Extendicare’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.
Extendicare Trading Down 0.1 %
Extendicare Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.
