EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Up 7.4% in July

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,841,000 after buying an additional 815,111 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 249,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 187,958 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 186,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,765. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company has a market cap of $362.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on EYPT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

(Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

