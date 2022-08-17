EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Update

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company has a market cap of $363.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EYPT. StockNews.com cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 28,590 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 186,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 187,958 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.