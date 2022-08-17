Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Fabrinet updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.72-$1.79 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.72-$1.79 EPS.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average is $93.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $126.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FN. B. Riley cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fabrinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.