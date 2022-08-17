Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Fabrinet updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.72-$1.79 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.72-$1.79 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average is $93.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $126.28.
Several research firms have issued reports on FN. B. Riley cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
