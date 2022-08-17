Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Fabrinet updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.72-$1.79 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.72-$1.79 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average is $93.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $126.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on FN. B. Riley cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fabrinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

