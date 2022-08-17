Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Price Performance
FAIR opened at GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Fair Oaks Income has a 12 month low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.71 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £2.25 million and a P/E ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.60.
About Fair Oaks Income
