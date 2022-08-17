Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fair Oaks Income Price Performance

FAIR opened at GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Fair Oaks Income has a 12 month low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.71 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £2.25 million and a P/E ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.60.

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

