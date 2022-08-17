Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $521.70

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $521.70 and traded as low as $501.85. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $513.50, with a volume of 11,135 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRFHF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$845.00 to C$860.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $521.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

