Falconswap (FSW) Price Hits $0.0165 on Top Exchanges

Falconswap (FSW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $616,190.11 and approximately $91.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Falconswap has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,054.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00128835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00067844 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Falconswap

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

