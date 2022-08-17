FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 640,100 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 700,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 1,191.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
