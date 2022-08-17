FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 640,100 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 700,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 1,191.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

About FARO Technologies

FARO stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,843. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $83.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $671.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.46.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

