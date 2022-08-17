FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at FAT Brands

In related news, CEO Andrew Wiederhorn sold 23,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $436,590.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,865.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $56,386 in the last quarter.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Stock Down 4.6 %

FATBB traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. 1,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,365. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.67. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $30.66.

FAT Brands Increases Dividend

FAT Brands Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.60%.

(Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

Featured Articles

