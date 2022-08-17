Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Down 8.7%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. 213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 266,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FATH. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing ( NYSE:FATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATH. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,480,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

