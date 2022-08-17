Fear Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. Fear has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $785,480.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fear has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fear alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,420.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00128857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00034716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00066829 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fear

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.