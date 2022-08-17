Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,647 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.62% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $157,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

Shares of FRT stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,703. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.43. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $92.02 and a one year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.70%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

