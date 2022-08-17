Ferguson (LON:FERG) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) rose 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as £104.45 ($126.21) and last traded at £103.50 ($125.06). Approximately 194,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 763,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at £102.80 ($124.21).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £114 ($137.75) target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £132.10 ($159.62).

Ferguson Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20. The firm has a market cap of £22.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,280.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,532.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is £101.05.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

See Also

