Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives $29.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €27.40 ($27.96) to €28.30 ($28.88) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €29.00 ($29.59) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

FRRVY stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $32.74.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

