Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.38. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDBC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1,001.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 63,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $508,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 239.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 180.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

