Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FITB shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.37. 100,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700,360. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

