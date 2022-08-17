Filecash (FIC) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

Filecash (FIC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Filecash has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Filecash has a total market cap of $148,138.34 and approximately $47,545.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002296 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013544 BTC.
Filecash Coin Profile
Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
