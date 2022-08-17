Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Up 8.3% in July

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,932,800 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 1,785,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 92.5 days.

Filo Mining Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMMF opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Filo Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

Featured Stories

