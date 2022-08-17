First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on September 2nd

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

First Hawaiian has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. First Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period.

FHB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

