First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $322,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,456 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 42,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,553,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.89 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.02.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.