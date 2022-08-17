First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $350,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in General Motors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

