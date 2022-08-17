First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $392,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 23,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $354.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,238,195 shares of company stock worth $26,740,631 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.