First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $461,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

