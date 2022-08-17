First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,524 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DD stock opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

