First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,787 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $113.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.94. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.10 and a 52-week high of $136.26.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

