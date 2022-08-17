First National Financial Co. (FN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of FN traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$38.38. 14,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,487. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.24. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.43. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$251.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.1600003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.14.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$100,036.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,745,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$255,215,081.70.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

