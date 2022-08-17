First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 1.1% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $4.22 on Wednesday, hitting $165.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,107. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

