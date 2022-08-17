First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.32% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $27,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $777,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,574. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.