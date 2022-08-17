First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FJP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $56.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

