First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) Stock Price Up 1.5%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.73 and last traded at $81.73. Approximately 5,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 7,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.53.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82.

