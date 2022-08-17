First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM) Trading Down 0.7%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.84 and last traded at $55.92. 579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.32.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.15.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.