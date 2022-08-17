First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Down 11.2% in July

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of FGB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. 40,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,358. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $138,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

