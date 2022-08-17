First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Down 11.2% in July

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of FGB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. 40,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,358. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $4.33.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.