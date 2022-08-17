FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Purchases £23,000 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) insider Peter Lynas bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($27,791.20).

FirstGroup Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 114.90 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. FirstGroup plc has a 1 year low of GBX 82.15 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 145.66 ($1.76). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 117.86. The firm has a market cap of £861.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FirstGroup Company Profile

FGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 127.29 ($1.54).

(Get Rating)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.