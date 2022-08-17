FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Purchases £23,000 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) insider Peter Lynas bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($27,791.20).
FirstGroup Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 114.90 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. FirstGroup plc has a 1 year low of GBX 82.15 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 145.66 ($1.76). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 117.86. The firm has a market cap of £861.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92.
FirstGroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FirstGroup Company Profile
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.
Featured Articles
